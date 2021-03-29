WEB POLL: Will you have guests over or go to someone’s house for Easter?

It is the Easter long weekend this weekend. Do you have any plans?
Three-week suspension starts at midnight, goes to April 13
Former MP Wayne Stetski was unanimously confirmed as a federal candidate on March 27
Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8
After 31 years, I’m finally ready to admit something
This is a breaking news story, with more details to come
Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health
The public is asked to stay away from the area
Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students
Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Trail partners seek to establish crossing agreements with owners of farm properties along route
Two vehicle give chase near the Ramada parking lot leading to possible shots fired, said police
Campaign launched after four Greater Victoria real estate agents accused online of sexual assualt
Greg Darling was a beloved fixture at Crannog Ales in Sorrento
Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman
Bryan Lamb’s trial for the random attack on two young boys continues in April
The movie follows a character named Adam and his Bigfoot dad as they take on an evil oil tycoon from Texas
One woman was killed and another six people were injured
Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations