The Pipe coaster at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo Submitted)

WEB POLL: Will you ride the pipe coaster this summer?

  • May. 27, 2019 12:20 p.m.
  • Poll

Summer is here and it is time for sunny adventures.


Just Posted

Feds fund Avalanche Detection Network in Glacier National Park

The project will reduce avalanche risk along Highway 1

City of Revelstoke wants public feedback on wayfinding project

The survey is available online and there will be a public engagement event

Craft Bierhaus head chef has a lifelong relationship with cooking

The first in our Who Make Your Food? series featuring Revelstoke chefs

High 27 in Revelstoke today

Road conditions and construction: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary… Continue reading

Revelstoke golfer heading to 55+ Summer Games

At 90 Audrey Lally does it for the exercise

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Okanagan group seeks roof on community rink

Lavington Community Association raising funds for roof on outdoor pad/skating rink at local park

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Okanagan killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Column: Using everything, even the kitchen sink, for your garden

Columnist dives into Okanagan urban agriculture

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Most Read