Adding a welcoming mural to the CP rail bridge above Victoria Rd. as drivers enter Revelstoke was a focus of the June 8th letter to council from the Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee has requested that city council prioritize the beautification of the CP Rail bridge and have a mural painted.

However, at the city council meeting on June 26, the CAO Allan Chabot said that it is unlikely that CP Rail will allow a mural project because of safety concerns.

Would you like to see a mural on the CP Rail bridge at the entrance to town?