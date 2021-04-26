WEB POLL: Would you like to see single-use plastic bags banned in Revelstoke?

Council is scheduled to discuss a bylaw potentially restricting the use of single-use plastic bags in Revelstoke.

First reading of the proposed bylaw is included on the agenda for the April 27 council meeting. In order to pass a bylaw, it must be approved a first and second time, followed by a public hearing, a third reading, approval by the provincial government and adoption.

Check back later this week for a full story about the council discussion.



Would you like to see single-use plastic bags banned in Revelstoke?

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

web poll