WEB POLL: Would you like to see single-use plastic bags banned in Revelstoke?

Council is scheduled to discuss a bylaw potentially restricting the use of single-use plastic bags in Revelstoke.
First reading of the proposed bylaw is included on the agenda for the April 27 council meeting. In order to pass a bylaw, it must be approved a first and second time, followed by a public hearing, a third reading, approval by the provincial government and adoption.
Check back later this week for a full story about the council discussion.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.