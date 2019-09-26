WEB POLL: Would you support development on Mt. Begbie?

A developer proposing two ski huts on Mt. Begbie hosted a community information meeting on Sept. 25.
A 16 person hut and 16 person chalet has been proposed near the glacier
A 16 person hut and 16 person chalet has been proposed near the glacier
