When the sunset hits Mt. Begbie just right. (File photo)

WEB POLL: Would you support development on Mt. Begbie?

  • Sep. 26, 2019 5:45 p.m.
  • Poll

A developer proposing two ski huts on Mt. Begbie hosted a community information meeting on Sept. 25.

READ MORE: ‘You’re going to have a fight on your hands’: two developments proposed on iconic Mount Begbie

What do you think about the proposal?


 

