CP Rail Canada 150 train coming to Revelstoke

Kids will get a chance to explore the Little General mini train what the CP Rail Canada 150 train comes to Revelstoke this Saturday. ~ Photo contributed by CP Rail

CP Rail is bringing its Canada 150 train to Revelstoke this Saturday — one of 13 stops the train is making in its journey across Canada.

It will be following the route of the first passenger train to cross Canada, which left Montreal on June 28, 1886, and finished its journey in Port Moody, B.C. — though this time it will be taking the journey in reverse.

The train will be leaving Port Moody on July 28 and will stop in Revelstoke the following day, where festivities will take place at CP Rail parking lot on Victoria Road from 3–6 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in attendance and will deliver remarks at 4 p.m.

The stop will feature a performance by Dallas Arcand, an Aboriginal entertainer and world champion hoop dancer. He will be followed by country music star Dean Brody, a two-time Juno Award winner.

The Canada 150 train will be highlighted by the Spirit of Tomorrow, a special railcar that will be decorated with thousands of handwritten cards from children about their dreams for the future. Children at each stop will be invited to contribute to the railcar and the result of this cross-Canada collaboration will be showcased when the Holiday Train travels across the country in December.

The Little General mini train will also be in Revelstoke. Kids will have a chance to climb onboard this quarter-scale replica of a General Election AC4400 locomotive, though the train won’t be offering rides.

The Canada 150 train will also be making stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Hamilton, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, where it will wrap up its tour on Sunday, Aug. 20.