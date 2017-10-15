It’s a wet Monday morning

Good morning Revelstoke, it’s wet out there today and the rain is expected to continue for the rest of the week

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke is open after a single motor vehicle incident saw it closed for about an hour later Sunday afternoon.

Drive BC is continuing to report debris on the Trans-Canada from Craigellachie to Revelstoke.

Expect delays on the highway between Revelstoke and Sicamous. Construction 30 km east of Sicamous will result in delays up to 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The construction continues through to Nov. 24 Monday to Saturday.

Bridge maintenance may also cause delays at the same stretch.

Roads are wet this morning and the rain is expected to continue throughout the day.

Revelstoke’s high of 8 C is expected around 4 p.m.

The rain is forecast to continue overnight dropping between 10 and 15 mm with a low of 6.

