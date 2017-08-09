Kelowna man reported missing near Trout Lake

Allan Ellsworth was last seen in Trout Lake on July 31. ~ Photo from the Nakusp RCMP

A second person was reported missing south of Revelstoke, but police can’t confirm if he has a connection to Jared Szabo.

Allan Ellsworth, 53, of Kelowna, was last seen in Trout Lake, where he was vacationing, on July 31, said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a news release. He was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Szabo, of Revelstoke, was reported missing last week and a search is ongoing, though it has been scaled back. He was last seen at his property in Beaton, south of Revelstoke, on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“They essentially exhausted the areas as to what’s searchable,” said Moskaluk.

He could not confirm if the two missing person reports were connected.

“There’s not enough established to comment on that as of yet. We know they were both frequenting the same area,” he said. “There’s no foul play with either of these individuals.”

Moskaluk did confirm that a truck found submerged in the Incommapleux (Fish) River belonged to Szabo. SAR has been unable to access the vehicle to see if anyone is inside due to high water levels.

Ellsworth is described as a caucasian male, 6’2” tall, 235 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.