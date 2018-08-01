CTF argues that because many Interior businesses depend on long haul trucking, tourism and shipping and are separated from the Lower Mainland by long distances that they are affected disproportionately by the high cost of fuel and fuel taxes.

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the B.C. government to give Interior residents a break by cutting fuel taxes, fixing ICBC and removing the Employer Health Tax.

CTF argues that because many Interior businesses depend on long-haul trucking, tourism and shipping, and are separated from the Lower Mainland by long distances, that they are affected disproportionately by the high cost of fuel and fuel taxes.

“We’ve spoken with small business owners who say their shipping costs have quadrupled this year, and that fuel surcharges are skyrocketing,” said Kris Sims, B.C. Director of the CTF.

“If the provincial and federal governments would axe the carbon tax, the excise tax and the GST tax-on-tax on fuel, it would save more than 25 cents per litre. If you’re filling up an 80-litre tank, that would save you $20 every time.”

The CTF also said they have been hearing from community leaders in the Interior that the NDP government’s new Employer Health Tax will hit cities and towns hard, with provincial revenue requirements being downloaded to cities and towns, risking a hike in property taxes.

“We’ve spoken with people looking for housing in Penticton while the provincial government blows taxpayer money on fancy walls for bureaucrats, people waiting for promised flood relief in Grand Forks while the provincial government makes them fill out dozens of wastepaper forms, and towns wondering how they are going to pay for the provincial government’s new health care tax,” Sims added.

“Many small businesses in places like the Okanagan and the Boundary areas depend on shipments from the Lower Mainland and the added burdens of high fuel taxes and ICBC’s highest auto insurance rates in Canada are making it extremely difficult for them to make ends meet.”

Previous story
B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades
Next story
Feds ease carbon tax thresholds

Just Posted

Update: 11 new fires reported near Revelstoke after last night’s storm

According to the BC Wildfire Service Map there are 11 new fires… Continue reading

MLA Doug Clovechok: ‘A safer highway is on the way’

Earlier in July MLA Doug Clovechok announced that his announcement on social… Continue reading

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

Learn to fish at Martha Creek tomorrow with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC

Learn to fish at Martha Creek Provincial Park with the Freshwater Fisheries… Continue reading

Got bats in your belfry?

If you find a bat, alive or dead, never touch it with your bare hands

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

UPDATE: Wildfire reported at Monte Lake

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze near Monte Lake

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

Children left fatherless after heart transplant fails

The friends and family of a former Kelowna man are looking to raise funds to help his wife

UPDATE: New fires sparked at Mabel and Monte Lakes

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

B.C. family urges parents to follow gut after toddler contracts E.coli infection

The cause of infection is unknown, but parents suspect it came from deer feces

Hot air balloon takes Kelowna neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Most Read

  • Feds ease carbon tax thresholds

    Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Quebec have carbon pricing plans expected to meet requirements for 2019

  • B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

    Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax