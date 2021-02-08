Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk

British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

B.C.-based Pinnacle Renewable Energy is being taken over by British-based Drax Power Ltd., the latest sign of an international push to low-carbon energy production.

Drax has agreed to pay $385 million for Pinnacle in a bid for its shares that has been endorsed by Pinnacle’s board and its largest shareholder. Drax operates the Drax Power Station in Yorkshire in northern England, a former coal-fired plant that has converted to biomass. It supplies about five per cent of Britain’s electricity, and Drax says it is the largest decarbonization project in Europe.

Pinnacle fits with Drax’s objective to increase its own pellet supply, and its existing export contracts with Mitsubishi of Japan and other Asian buyers are also interesting to the company as the world shifts to low-carbon energy, Drax CEO Will Gardiner says. The U.K. government has incentive programs that run until 2027 to pay above market rates for power produced by wind, solar and biomass.

“One of the things that’s critical for us is that we want to increase our self-supply,” Gardiner said in an interview with Black Press Media Feb. 8. “We want to bring down the cost of biomass power generation, so we can run beyond 2027 if that regime is not renewed.”

The U.K. now has a legislated commitment to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and Drax has a plan to go beyond carbon neutral by adding carbon capture and storage to its operation.

“We’re actually moving to the next step, which is delivering not only carbon-neutral power, but carbon-negative power,” Gardiner said. “In the U.K the government thinks they’ll need about 15 million tonnes of negative emissions in 2050 to get to net zero.”

Drax already has wood pellet plants in the southern U.S., a direction followed by Pinnacle under CEO Duncan Davies, who led U.S. expansion of Interfor Corp. during his time as CEO of that company.

With the completion of a pellet facility at Demopolis, Alabama, expected by mid-2021, Pinnacle’s production outside of B.C. is expected to grow to 44 per cent of the company’s pellet volume. The latest U.S. plant brings its capacity to 2.8 million metric tonnes per year.

RELATED: Pinnacle completes upgrade at Williams Lake plant

RELATED: Japanese buyer expands pellet contract with Pinnacle

Pinnacle’s previous expansion is a partnership with Tolko Industries for a pellet plant in High Level, Alberta that began production in December 2020 with a target of 200,000 metric tonnes per year. Tolko is also a partner in Pinnacle’s plant at Lavington, B.C., east of Vernon.

Pinnacle has 11 pellet production facilities, including ones at Williams Lake, Houston, Burns Lake and Hixon B.C., forest areas that were affected by fires and a pine beetle outbreak that spread across Western Canada. With an export terminal at Prince Rupert and expansion into Alberta and the U.S., Pinnacle has become the second largest pellet producer in the world.

Pinnacle started in 1989, manufacturing pellet fuel from sawmill waste at Quesnel. It went public in 2018 and began a redevelopment of its Smithers facility, a new plant at Entwistle, Alberta, and majority stake in a pellet plant at Aliceville, Alabama.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Okanagan wind farms sold to Calgary-based company

Just Posted

Patti Larson, coordinator of Revelstoke’s food bank of 20 years, retired on Jan. 29, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
‘She is going to be missed’: Revelstoke’s food bank creator retires

Patti Larson was part of the duo that started Community Connection’s Food Bank in 2000

The highway between Vernon and Armstrong was closed for a crash involving two trucks the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10. (Sarah Chrystal photo)
Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways

Concrete dividers coming between Vernon and Armstrong, and in Summerland

Peter Bernacki, a long-time Revelstoke resident, is volunteering on Tim Palmer’s campaign team. Bernacki said he believes Palmer will be a good addition to city council. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
BYELECTION: Q & A with Tim Palmer

Advance polls are open Feb. 10, and election day is Feb. 13

Matt Cherry is one of three candidates in Revelstoke’s current byelection. (Contributed)
BYELECTION: A final Q & A with Matt Cherry

Advance poll is on Wed. Feb. 10, and election day is Feb. 13

Alistair Taylor and Fly on the campaign trail. (Contributed)
BYELECTION: Q & A with Alistair Taylor

Advance polls are open on Feb. 10 and general voting day is Feb. 13

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3 million fish due to federal fish farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of a hooded male suspect believed to be involved in an assault on a woman walking her dog in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Okanagan RCMP seek assault suspect

Police release sketch of hooded male suspect in connection with assault at Vernon park Nov. 26, 2020

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz has created a virtual running/walking event in memory of his mom, Laura, who passed away from cancer in August 2020. The Move4Mom Run goes Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, with Stankiewicz running 100 kilometres in 24 hours. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Stankiewicz family photo)
Okanagan man on the move in memory of mom

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz creates virtual fundraising run/walk Move4Mom to be held Mother’s Day

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Most Read