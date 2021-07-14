Burrowing Owl acquires Wild Goose Winery

Wild Goose just won best white wine in All Canadian championships

The Wyse family of Burrowing Owl Vineyards Ltd. has acquired Wild Goose Vineyards & Winery located in Okanagan Falls, just south of Penticton.

Chris Wyse, president of Burrowing Owl Vineyards Ltd. and son of Burrowing Owl’s founder and proprietor Jim Wyse, said the company has been looking at various opportunities to grow the business over the past few years.

“We feel that Wild Goose is a perfect fit for us. We appreciate the family heritage and history of Wild Goose, as well as the excellent quality of the vineyards and products, and the strength of reputation and brand that the Kruger family has built since 1984,” he said.

The Kruger family will continue to be involved with the business, with oversight from Wild Goose founder Adolf Kruger’s youngest son Roland Kruger, and Roland’s nephews Nikolas Kruger Winemaker and Alex Kruger, vineyard supervisor.

The Wyse family will also consult with longtime Wild Goose winemaker Hagen Kruger, as they continue to craft Pacific Northwest-style whites and cool-climate reds.

The Best White Wine of the Year went to Wild Goose Vineyard’s 2020 Gewürztraminer in the All Canadian Wine Championships held last week.

“Our team of long-time staff are really looking forward to becoming part of the larger Burrowing Owl team,” Roland Kruger stated.

“They can’t wait to get started working collaboratively in the vineyard, in the cellars, and in hospitality. It’s been great to see the team’s reaction to, and excitement for, this transaction.”

