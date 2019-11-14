Business savy volunteers sought in North Okanagan

Community Futures looking for members to join advisory panel, board and loans committee

Community-minded individuals and those with business expertise have a chance to make a lasting impact in the region and help others benefit from their experience in volunteer roles with Community Futures North Okanagan. The organization is seeking a young, diverse range of volunteers to join its Self-employment Advisory Panel, Loans Committee and Board of Directors.

“These are all roles that, in just a few hours a month, make a tremendous difference in helping entrepreneurs, businesses and innovation in our community thrive,” said Leigha Horsfield, CFNO general manager, adding the organization is prioritizing applicants under age 45 from diverse backgrounds across the North Okanagan.

“Having representation from different groups, ages, ethnicities and communities helps ensure we can best serve the needs of our clients and the economic development of our region as a whole.”

Volunteer members of the Self-employment Advisory Panel help emerging entrepreneurs succeed as they review business plans and submit recommendations. Members of the Loans Committee help existing businesses grow by reviewing and voting on funding applications, often from entrepreneurs experiencing challenges with big potential.

“These are both roles that allow volunteers to make a significant contribution behind the scenes, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see these businesses open and grow and succeed because of this support.”

Volunteer members of the Board of Directors have the chance to contribute to big picture economic development initiatives, and the strategy and direction of CFNO.

“As part of a governance board, this is an especially rewarding role for community-minded individuals who want to be a part of lasting projects that enhance business and employment in the region.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the positions or applying can visit http://www.futuresbc.com/about/board-of-directors/ and download an application. Applications are being accepted until Nov. 29.

READ MORE: Hootsuite founder from Vernon seeks new CEO

READ MORE: Okanagan pubs pour support for prostate

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.