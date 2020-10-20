Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence Awards nominees

The winners will be announced Nov. 7

Tyler Maki was the master of ceremonies for the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce Business Awards last year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for their annual Business Excellence Awards.

There are 14 award categories this year, including a new one “Excellence in COVID-19 response”.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 7.

The nominees are:

Excellence in COVID-19 response, sponsored by Sync Accounting, Chartered Professional Accountants

Arts Revelstoke

Birch & Lace

Bodylogic Therapeutic Massage

Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society

Dose Coffee

Le Marche

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

Mountain Goodness Natural Foods

Ray’s Butcher Shop

Regent Inn (Beruschi Enterprises Ltd.)

Revelstoke Bottle Depot

Revelstoke Credit Union

Revelstoke Delivery

Revelstoke Golf Club

Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society

Revelstoke Veterinary Clinic

Roxy Theatre

Sandman Hotel Revelstoke

Save On Foods

Signs Ink

Southside Grocery

Stoke Stash Bed & Breakfast

Style Trend Clothiers

Tantrum Ride Company

The Annex

The Village Idiot

Tim Hortons

Tourism Revelstoke

Your Office and Art Centre

Entrepreneurial Excellence, sponsored by Revelstoke Credit Union

Acoustic Ink BC, Kata Polano

Chartered Professional Accountant Miranda Murphy

HNY-BDR, Veronica and Matt Cadden

Killa B’s Grilla Cheese, Brandon and Ashton Pollard

NBNF Renovation, Eonce Lavoie

Ocean Peak Design, Jasmine Brackenbury

Old School Eatery, Chris van der Linden

Revelstoke Community Compost

Revelstoke Delivery, Chandler Lang

Revy Web Design, Laura Baily

Rumpus Beer Company Ltd., Fred Brewer

Stay Cool Automotive, Jamie and Courtney Adam

Studio Two73° Design, Kelvin Skoretz

Summit cannabis, Jeremy, Simon and Chad

The Sugar Shack, Amy Orlando

Youth Employer of the Year, sponsored by TD Canada Trust-Revelstoke Branch

A & W Restaurant

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Roxy Theatre

Sandman Hotel Revelstoke

Save On Foods

Southside Grocery

Style Trend Clothiers

The Annex

Your Office and Art Centre

Sustainable Business Excellence, sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke

Birch & Lace

Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society

Mountain Goodness Natural Foods

Take to Heart Specialty Wood Products

Tantrum Ride Company

Tourism Attractions Excellence, sponsored by Community Economic Development for Revelstoke and CSRD Area B

BC Interior Forestry Museum

LUNA Art Fest

Revelstoke Art Gallery

Revelstoke Cycling Association

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Roxy Theatre

Wild Blue Yonder Whitewater Rafting

Food & Beverage Excellence, sponsored by Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

Dose Coffee

Emo’s on First

Kawakubo

Kevin’s Kitchen

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

The Village Idiot

Woolsey Creek Café Bistro

Accommodation Excellence, sponsored by the Revelstoke Accommodation Association

Best Western Plus Revelstoke

Coast Hillcrest Resort Hotel Ltd.

Poppi’s Guest House

Ramada by Wyndham Revelstoke (Canwest Hotels)

Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel

Stoke Stash Bed & Breakfast

The Explorers Society Hotel

Retail Excellence, sponsored by Tim Hortons Revelstoke

Expressive Interior Designs

Free Spirit Sports & Leisure

Le Marche

Love Making Designs

Revelstoke Builders Supply Home Hardware

Revelstoke Excel Tire Centre

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy

Revy Outdoors Enterprises Ltd.

Save On Foods

Southside Grocery

Style Trend Clothiers

The Annex

Universal Footwear Ltd.

Your Office and Art Centre

Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence, sponsored by Warner Rentals Ltd.

Downie Timber Ltd/Selkirk Specialty

Jake-Jay Construction Ltd.

LORTAP Architectural Millwork

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

Terra Firma Farm

Construction Excellence, sponsored by Downie Ltd./Selkirk Specialty

Absolute Contracting Ltd., 1351 Lee Rd.

Appenzell Construction Inc. Vernacular Building

Cameron’s Drywall, Minto Manor

Jordan Cochrane Construction, Revelstoke Trading Post and Integrated Apparel Building Renovation

Jordan Cochrane Construction, Lee Rd.

Mike McStay Mansory Ltd., 1345 Lee Rd.

Nu-Trend Construction, Bernacki residence renovation

Straight Up Construction, 1885 Hay Rd.

Wellwood Custom Homes, Minto Manor

Technology & Innovation Excellence, sponsored by Moxie Marketing

Community Futures Development Corporation of Revelstoke

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Roxy Theatre

The Taco Club

Tom Poole Photography

Community Support Excellence, sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust

Cheers Liquor Stores

Downie Timber Ltd.

Regent Inn (Beruschi Enterprises Ltd.)

Revelstoke Breakfast Program

Revelstoke Credit Union

Revelstoke District Humane Society

Save On Foods

Speers Construction Inc.

Tim Hortons

Employee of the Year, sponsored by RBC & Sterling Land Wealth Advisory Group of RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Siobhan O’Connor, Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society

Joyce Cwikula, HUB International Barton Insurance

Roberta Bobicki, Revelstoke Credit Union

Lynne Bafaro, Revelstoke Dental Centre

Holly Rosenberger, Revelstoke Museum and Archives Association

Nicole Rodriguez, Sandman Hotel Revelstoke

Julie Revell, Save On Foods

Naomi Morgan, The Sutton Place Hotel

Meghan Tabor, Tourism Revelstoke

Janet Pearson, Universal Footwear Ltd.

Arwynn Russell, Your Office and Art Centre

Business or Organization of the Year, sponsored by Save On Foods Revelstoke

Bighorn Auto Sales & Service Ltd.

Birch & Lace

Brandon Bowers Funeral Home

Kootenay Carshare Cooperative

Mackenzie Peak Law Group

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

Revelstoke Credit Union

Roxy Theatre

Save On Foods

Selkirk Medical Group

Stoke Stash Bed & Breakfast

The Alchemy Studio

Tourism Revelstoke

Your Office and Art Centre

