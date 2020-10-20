Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence Awards nominees

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for their annual Business Excellence Awards.
There are 14 award categories this year, including a new one “Excellence in COVID-19 response”.
Winners will be announced on Nov. 7.
The nominees are:
Excellence in COVID-19 response, sponsored by Sync Accounting, Chartered Professional Accountants
Arts Revelstoke
Birch & Lace
Bodylogic Therapeutic Massage
Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society
Dose Coffee
Le Marche
Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
Mountain Goodness Natural Foods
Ray’s Butcher Shop
Regent Inn (Beruschi Enterprises Ltd.)
Revelstoke Bottle Depot
Revelstoke Credit Union
Revelstoke Delivery
Revelstoke Golf Club
Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society
Revelstoke Veterinary Clinic
Roxy Theatre
Sandman Hotel Revelstoke
Save On Foods
Signs Ink
Southside Grocery
Stoke Stash Bed & Breakfast
Style Trend Clothiers
Tantrum Ride Company
The Annex
The Village Idiot
Tim Hortons
Tourism Revelstoke
Your Office and Art Centre
Entrepreneurial Excellence, sponsored by Revelstoke Credit Union
Acoustic Ink BC, Kata Polano
Chartered Professional Accountant Miranda Murphy
HNY-BDR, Veronica and Matt Cadden
Killa B’s Grilla Cheese, Brandon and Ashton Pollard
NBNF Renovation, Eonce Lavoie
Ocean Peak Design, Jasmine Brackenbury
Old School Eatery, Chris van der Linden
Revelstoke Community Compost
Revelstoke Delivery, Chandler Lang
Revy Web Design, Laura Baily
Rumpus Beer Company Ltd., Fred Brewer
Stay Cool Automotive, Jamie and Courtney Adam
Studio Two73° Design, Kelvin Skoretz
Summit cannabis, Jeremy, Simon and Chad
The Sugar Shack, Amy Orlando
Youth Employer of the Year, sponsored by TD Canada Trust-Revelstoke Branch
A & W Restaurant
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Roxy Theatre
Sandman Hotel Revelstoke
Save On Foods
Southside Grocery
Style Trend Clothiers
The Annex
Your Office and Art Centre
Sustainable Business Excellence, sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke
Birch & Lace
Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society
Mountain Goodness Natural Foods
Take to Heart Specialty Wood Products
Tantrum Ride Company
Tourism Attractions Excellence, sponsored by Community Economic Development for Revelstoke and CSRD Area B
BC Interior Forestry Museum
LUNA Art Fest
Revelstoke Art Gallery
Revelstoke Cycling Association
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Roxy Theatre
Wild Blue Yonder Whitewater Rafting
Food & Beverage Excellence, sponsored by Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
Dose Coffee
Emo’s on First
Kawakubo
Kevin’s Kitchen
Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
The Village Idiot
Woolsey Creek Café Bistro
Accommodation Excellence, sponsored by the Revelstoke Accommodation Association
Best Western Plus Revelstoke
Coast Hillcrest Resort Hotel Ltd.
Poppi’s Guest House
Ramada by Wyndham Revelstoke (Canwest Hotels)
Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel
Stoke Stash Bed & Breakfast
The Explorers Society Hotel
Retail Excellence, sponsored by Tim Hortons Revelstoke
Expressive Interior Designs
Free Spirit Sports & Leisure
Le Marche
Love Making Designs
Revelstoke Builders Supply Home Hardware
Revelstoke Excel Tire Centre
Revelstoke Family Pharmacy
Revy Outdoors Enterprises Ltd.
Save On Foods
Southside Grocery
Style Trend Clothiers
The Annex
Universal Footwear Ltd.
Your Office and Art Centre
Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence, sponsored by Warner Rentals Ltd.
Downie Timber Ltd/Selkirk Specialty
Jake-Jay Construction Ltd.
LORTAP Architectural Millwork
Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
Terra Firma Farm
Construction Excellence, sponsored by Downie Ltd./Selkirk Specialty
Absolute Contracting Ltd., 1351 Lee Rd.
Appenzell Construction Inc. Vernacular Building
Cameron’s Drywall, Minto Manor
Jordan Cochrane Construction, Revelstoke Trading Post and Integrated Apparel Building Renovation
Jordan Cochrane Construction, Lee Rd.
Mike McStay Mansory Ltd., 1345 Lee Rd.
Nu-Trend Construction, Bernacki residence renovation
Straight Up Construction, 1885 Hay Rd.
Wellwood Custom Homes, Minto Manor
Technology & Innovation Excellence, sponsored by Moxie Marketing
Community Futures Development Corporation of Revelstoke
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Roxy Theatre
The Taco Club
Tom Poole Photography
Community Support Excellence, sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust
Cheers Liquor Stores
Downie Timber Ltd.
Regent Inn (Beruschi Enterprises Ltd.)
Revelstoke Breakfast Program
Revelstoke Credit Union
Revelstoke District Humane Society
Save On Foods
Speers Construction Inc.
Tim Hortons
Employee of the Year, sponsored by RBC & Sterling Land Wealth Advisory Group of RBC Dominion Securities Inc.
Siobhan O’Connor, Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society
Joyce Cwikula, HUB International Barton Insurance
Roberta Bobicki, Revelstoke Credit Union
Lynne Bafaro, Revelstoke Dental Centre
Holly Rosenberger, Revelstoke Museum and Archives Association
Nicole Rodriguez, Sandman Hotel Revelstoke
Julie Revell, Save On Foods
Naomi Morgan, The Sutton Place Hotel
Meghan Tabor, Tourism Revelstoke
Janet Pearson, Universal Footwear Ltd.
Arwynn Russell, Your Office and Art Centre
Business or Organization of the Year, sponsored by Save On Foods Revelstoke
Bighorn Auto Sales & Service Ltd.
Birch & Lace
Brandon Bowers Funeral Home
Kootenay Carshare Cooperative
Mackenzie Peak Law Group
Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
Revelstoke Credit Union
Roxy Theatre
Save On Foods
Selkirk Medical Group
Stoke Stash Bed & Breakfast
The Alchemy Studio
Tourism Revelstoke
Your Office and Art Centre
