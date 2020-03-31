With Heaton Place residents stuck inside, two of the stylists came by to spread some smiles and say ‘hi’, walking around the building with a poster. (Carrie O’Neill photo)

COVID-19: Okanagan community delivers essentials and smiles

Groceries, pharmacy, kids and pet items to be delivered daily

As many are staying in to help stop the spread of germs, one North Okanagan community is spreading support.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is launching a delivery service to support local business owners and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delivery service begins Tuesday, March 31, and will be focused on essentials – food, pharmacy, children’s items and pet care.

“We heard loud and clear from business owners that they want to continue to serve their customers and the community, but the logistics of delivering goods was creating a challenge for them,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan.

“Through the support of Hytec: A Kohler Company, the Chamber is able to provide this valuable community service at a time when residents need access to essential items and businesses require our ongoing support.”

Businesses will contact the chamber directly to schedule deliveries each day, and the driver will follow a strict set of guidelines regarding social distancing and non-contact delivery.

Deliveries, at this time, will be available seven days a week, for four hours per day. The hours and days will be re-evaluated depending on the need.

Meanwhile, some residents are also doing their part to spread smiles.

The stylists from Heaton Place visited the centre recently, keeping their distance and walking around the outside of the building with a neon sign to let the residents know they are missed.

The chamber has also compiled a list of local businesses that are open, or have altered hours.

For example, the Bargain Bin, bottle depot, O’Keefe Ranch and St. Joseph church have all closed, but the Armstrong Inn, vet, kennel and OK Tire remain open.

The City of Armstrong is also compiling a list of possible storage spaces, at the request of the provincial government. Those with space are asked to contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber.

READ MORE: Vernon chamber compiles extensive takeout list

READ MORE: Armstrong girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t take hair into your own hands, urge Okanagan stylists

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

RCU said other options include approving lines of credit, increasing credit and offering other loans

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Spicy school meeting, theft at CPR and a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Some people still ignoring public health orders

‘We know who they are, and where they are, and if push comes to shove they can be fined,’ says mayor

Okanagan couple writing tribute song to health care workers

The Kelowna-based duo is asking for health care workers’ selfies to add to a music video

VIDEO: RCMP investigating double hot tub theft in Kelowna

The tubs were stolen from Aqua Friends Pool and Spa in the early morning of March 27

COVID-19: B.C. universities opt out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies

UVic, UBC in-person convocations postponed

New rules issued for B.C. construction projects, work camps for COVID-19

Coastal GasLink, LNG Canada, Trans Mountain and Site C carry on

COVID-19: Okanagan community delivers essentials and smiles

Groceries, pharmacy, kids and pet items to be delivered daily

More school tools unveiled for Okanagan students

One district provides home learning resources

‘Critical’ shortage of personal protective equipment: Kelowna physician

Dr. Janneme Frouws made a call out for donations of PPE to frontline health-care workers

Most Read