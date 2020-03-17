A worker adjusts a sign in the empty bread section of a Superstore in Surrey on Saturday, March 15, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

There is no need to “overstock” food, toilet paper or other supplies due to the COVID-19 outbreak, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James says.

Runs on cleaning supplies, meat, rice or canned goods have left some store shelves temporarily bare, as stores begin placing limits on products that people have been buying in huge quantities.

“I want to reassure British Columbians that we have a healthy supply chain, that we have appropriate supplies of food and goods coming into British Columbia,” James told reporters at the B.C. legislature Tuesday.

“The premier and I had discussions with the retail council this morning, and they’ve assured us again that there’s enough in stock right now for everyone. There isn’t any need to overstock your own supplies.”

RELATED: Toilet paper panic hits Greater Victoria

RELATED: ICBC cancelling road tests due to COVID-19

Overstocking is not only an unnecessary expense for the people doing it, it is worse for others, James said.

“Doing so will put at risk seniors, single parents and others who need those necessities,” James said. “Shop well, plan ahead, but please don’t go overboard at other people’s expense.”

Disinfectants, breathing masks and other materials have also seen panic buying, and some people trying to cash in on the public concern about the coronavirus by buying up and reselling goods.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Airports poised to lose $1.3 billion amid travel collapse, says industry group

Just Posted

Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest stayed at Sutton Place Hotel, dined at Rockford, Mackenzie Tavern and skied at RMR

Southside Market asking public to come at 9, let seniors shop earlier

It’s safer for vulnerable people to come in when the store opens in the morning

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

With school suspended until further notice, many parents left scrambling to find alternative care for kids

SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

B.C. RCMP taking precautions as COVID-19 pandemic grows

RCMP is continuing to work closely with local, provincial and national health agencies

Most Read