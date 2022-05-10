Penticton’s Wildstone Construction Group is among four Okanagan companies named among Canada’s Best Managed by Deloitte. (wildstone.com photo)

Penticton’s Wildstone Construction Group is among four Okanagan companies named among Canada’s Best Managed by Deloitte. (wildstone.com photo)

Four Okanagan companies named among Canada’s Best Managed

Two from Vernon, one each from Penticton and West Kelowna named to Deloitte’s Best Managed companies list

Four Okanagan companies, including two from Vernon, have again been named among Canada’s best.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies, presented by Deloitte, recognizes excellence among private Canadian-owned companies, and has since 1993. The Globe and Mail newspaper is the program’s media sponsor.

The 452 companies are repeat winners that have to requalify each year to stay on the list. There are 29 newcomers to the list.

Vernon’s Bryton Marine Group is among the Gold Standard winners, having been on the list four-to-six consecutive years.

As stated on its website, Bryton’s objective is, “To build the most desired premium aluminum boats worldwide which will enable us to provide lasting positive impact for our communities, the teams within our group and our shareholders.”

DCT Chambers Transportation Group Ltd. makes the list’s Best Managed division, having been named to the list for two-to-three years. Chambers operates five integrated bulk transportation companies in Canada and the United States, and is heavily vested in the forestry, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, construction, and chemical industries.

The organization remains privately held by the Chambers family and is ranked among the largest B.C.-based trucking firms in Canada.

West Kelowna’s Quails’ Gate Winery’s passion for grapegrowing and dedication to excellence has combined to make it one of the top wineries in Canada. Quails’ Gate Winery meets Deloitte’s list’s Gold Standard, being on the list for four-to-six straight years.

Penticton’s Wildstone Construction Group is on the list’s Platinum Club, having appeared for seven or more consecutive years.

Founded in 1995 as a people-first business, Wildstone has always promoted diversity and inclusion in the construction industry, and believes in providing a better building experience through delivering highly collaborative techniques to optimize customer value. Wildstone strives to add value to the communities it serves through providing maximum local opportunity and through executing on its core values.

To be eligible for Deloitte’s Best Managed program, companies have to be headquartered in Canada and have revenue of $50 million or more. They must be privately owned, Canadian-owned cooperatives or are foreign-owned but with headquarters based in Canada. Management teams must reside in Canada.

