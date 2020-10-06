Funeral home in Revelstoke aquired by new owners, managers will remain

Brandon Bowers Funeral Service has been purchased by a company in Penticton, however, Gary and Chrissie Sulz will remain as the operators. (Submitted/Revelstoke Review)

The funeral home in Revelstoke is under new ownership however Gary and Chrissie Sulz remain the attendants.

Providence Funeral Homes in Penticton, B.C. purchased Bowers Funeral Home in Salmon Arm, Hindman Bowers Funeral Home in Golden and Brandon Bowers Funeral Home in Revelstoke.

According to a news release, Providence brings with it some new and innovative ideas and tools that will assist the Sulz’s with their continued family-based service.

The Sulz’s have been the funeral home operators in Revelstoke for the past 36 years.

With COVID-19 restrictions on the size of gatherings, they are able to offer live streaming for people around the world to attend services virtually.

The Sulz’s are proud to continue to attend to the needs of those who experience a loss of a loved one here in Revelstoke, the news release said.

“We trust that our service continues to bring a sense of peace should the need arise.”

