Honda Canada recalls 53,770 Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles

Automaker says that depending on the vans or SUV, it may need one or more of four free repairs

Honda Canada is recalling 53,770 vehicles for repair.

The recall in Canada covers 2018 to 2020 Honda Odysseys, 2019 to 2020 Honda Passports and 2019 to 2021 Honda Pilots.

The automaker says that depending on the vans or SUV, it may need one or more of four free repairs, including two software updates, replacement of rear view camera and replacement of sliding door outer handle cables.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries associated with the voluntary recall, said Honda spokeswoman Laura Heasman.

The recall comes after Honda recalled 1.6 million vehicles in the U.S., citing faulty software that can stop the display of the speedometer, engine oil lights, gear positions and rear cameras.

In Odyssey minivans, water can enter the door handle cables and freeze, preventing the doors from latching, and water can also distort the rear-view camera.

ALSO READ: Health Canada recalls some hand sanitizers due to industrial-grade ethanol content

— With files from the Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Most Read