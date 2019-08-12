B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison (centre) attends Vancouver Walk of Fame event with Premier John Horgan (right), Feb. 15, 2019. (B.C. government)

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison’s offer of $16 a share may be about twice the current market value of forest company Canfor Corp., but it’s not a done deal, the company’s board says.

Canfor issued a statement Sunday night after Pattison’s holding company Great Pacific Capital Corp. announced its bid to buy the remaining shares of Canfor and take it private. Pattison is already a major shareholder of Canfor and West Fraser Timber, two of the companies that are struggling through a downturn in their B.C. forest products operations.

“Canfor cautions its shareholders and potential investors that the indicative offer is non-binding on Great Pacific and there can be no certainty that the indicative offer or other strategic transaction with Great Pacific or any other person will be pursued by Canfor, supported by Canfor’s board of directors or ultimately completed.”

Pattison, the 90-year-old investor whose holdings include grocery chain Save-on-Foods, real estate, insurance, broadcasting and other assets, has a history of long-term investing. In a statement, Great Pacific says it already owns 51 per cent of Canfor shares.

“Great Pacific’s ability to complete the proposed transaction is not subject to financing or due diligence and provides immediate liquidity for minority shareholders,” the statement says.

RELATED: Canfor buys majority stake in Swedish sawmills

RELATED: West Fraser announces shutdowns at five B.C. mills

The offer comes at a difficult time for the B.C. forest industry, with temporary or permanent mill closures across the Interior. Operators point to shortages of logs in the wake of B.C. beetle infestations, a slump in North American lumber prices, pressure from the latest round of import penalties imposed by the U.S. government, and high costs and stumpage fees imposed on Crown land timber.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

Just Posted

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Mainly cloudy. Showers this morning then 60… Continue reading

LETTER: In response to Palmer’s ‘A war has begun’

CSRD Area B director David Brooks-Hill says he won’t bend over backwards for the city

LETTER: Palmer shouldn’t pit CSRD and city against each other

‘I see no benefit whatsoever… in attempting to create an “us against them” mentality’-resident

Revelstoke Grizzlies say goodbye to last year’s team, welcome new head coach

Last year’s championship team got together one last time on Aug. 11

Cat rescue picked to receive ‘Good Fuel Day’ funds

For one day the Armstrong Co-op will donate 10 cents per litre pumped to Pawprints Animal Rescue

Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Pair look to a future where light industrial and commercial operations begin using e-vehicles

LETTER: Carriage houses, secondary suites used for short-term rentals

In Summerland there are more than 213 short stay properties on Airbnb and more than 300 on VRBO

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Okanagan pub applies for cannabis retail outlet

Regional District of North Okanagan to hold public hearing on Squires Four application

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Pair look to a future where light industrial and commercial operations begin using e-vehicles

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Most Read