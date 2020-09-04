Arion Therapeutic Farm continued to offer therapy sessions throughout the pandemic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna therapy farm forced to sell due to COVID-19 impact

Arion Therapeutic Farm is now looking for a new home

COVID-19 is pushing a beloved Kelowna therapy farm out of its home and into a new one.

Arion Therapeutic Farm announced it is selling its current property in the southeast part of the city and is now looking for another that is “more sustainable for our operation”.

The move comes as the farm suffered a 54 per cent decrease in revenue due to the pandemic. Normally, the farm has about 50 weekly therapy clients, which slowed down to only a handful.

“Various efforts to raise income through other means is met with ongoing bylaw restrictions and/or insurance increases. We have hired numerous business professionals and experts in marketing but to no avail,” the farm said in a statement.

The farm’s owners said they have tried to cut back on expenses as much as possible, but this didn’t help either.

“Given we are already not breaking even in the busy season, we can safely expect this trend to continue into next year.”

Arion has been able to remain open for the time being in part due to volunteers and donations and will remain open until further notice.

There is no word yet on where or when the farm will move.

Black Press Media has reached out to Arion Therapeutic Farm. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ: Kelowna farm continues to offer natural, safe space during pandemic

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Just Posted

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

Glimpses pf Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 3

What was making headlines 100 years ago?

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What are you running away from?

Getting out of town is a great stress reliever

Okanagan College’s new online supports builds resilience amid COVID-19

New online counselling initiative eases high anxiety brought on by pandemic, online learning

Public hearing for Hay Rd. housing project coming up, pre-registration required

First public hearing since the pandemic coming up Sept. 17

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Kelowna therapy farm forced to sell due to COVID-19 impact

Arion Therapeutic Farm is now looking for a new home

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

Gallery: Okanagan Falls community thanks firefighters following Christie Mountain fire

Blasted Church winery has painted a large ‘thank you’ sign as a tribute to those to fought the blaze

Princeton RCMP ready to be COVID cops

‘If you choose to the break the rules you have to be prepared to live with the consequences’

Okanagan’s Vasek Pospisil tops fellow Canadian, advances to third round at US Open

Vernon tennis star pulled off an upset versus Ontario’s Milos Raonic in New York

Central Okanagan unemployment rate drops despite decrease in workforce

Unemployment rate now sits at 9 per cent, well below provincial, national rates

Most Read