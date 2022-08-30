The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence at Kelowna’s International Airport officially opened on Aug. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and speeches (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

KF Aerospace opens cocktail napkin dream, Centre for Excellence

The centre is home to the World War II Mosquito plane

The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence is officially open.

Media was invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the aviation learning space.

The event started with speeches by KF Aerospace Executive Director Paula Quinn and Founder Barry Lapointe, Kelowna Airport Director Sam Samaddar and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

The four speakers then cut the red ribbon and welcomed attendees to tour the centre.

The Centre for Excellence opens to the public Wednesday (Aug. 31) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Historic Mosquito warplane finds new home in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport celebrating 75 years in flight

