A model of a giant lobster marks the headquarters of Clearwater Fine Foods Inc., in Halifax, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2005. Clearwater Fine Foods is being sold to Premium Holdings and a group of Mi’kmaq First Nations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A model of a giant lobster marks the headquarters of Clearwater Fine Foods Inc., in Halifax, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2005. Clearwater Fine Foods is being sold to Premium Holdings and a group of Mi’kmaq First Nations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Mi’kmaq First Nations joining with Premium Brands to buy Clearwater Seafoods for $1 B

Mi’kmaq expect to hold Clearwater’s Canadian fishing licences within a fully Mi’kmaq-owned partnership

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and a group of Mi’kmaq First Nations are buying Clearwater Seafoods Inc. for $1 billion, including debt.

The deal announced Monday would be the largest investment in the seafood industry by a Canadian Indigenous group and comes eight months after Halifax-based Clearwater said it was exploring a possible sale.

Clearwater shareholders would receive $8.25 per share which represents a 60.2 per cent premium to the average volume-weighted average price for the 20-day period preceding the strategic review announcement on March 5.

The transaction has received unanimous approval of Clearwater’s board and is subject to approval by Clearwater shareholders in January.

The Mi’kmaq First Nations coalition, led by the Membertou First Nation, and Premium holdings will each acquire half ownership of Atlantic Canada’s largest fishing company that was founded in 1976.

The Mi’kmaq expect to hold Clearwater’s Canadian fishing licences within a fully Mi’kmaq-owned partnership.

“This is a transformational opportunity for the Mi’kmaq to become significant participants in the commercial fishery through the investment in existing infrastructure, management expertise, and a global market presence.” stated Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul.

Paqtnkek, Pictou Landing, Potlotek, Sipekne’katik, and We’koqma’q have confirmed their intention to participate with Membertou and Miawpukek in the investment.

“I am very pleased to recommend this transaction. It represents great value for shareholders, leverages the expertise within the company while advancing reconciliation in Canada,” said Clearwater chairman Colin MacDonald.

“I am confident that this transaction will enhance the culture of diversity and sustainable seafood excellence that exists at Clearwater.”

Each of Clearwater’s directors, the CEO and chief financial officer, which control 63.9 per cent of outstanding shares, have entered into agreements to vote in favour of the transaction.

Premium Brands said it will raise $250 million of new equity capital from a $200-million bought deal public offering and a $50-million concurrent private placement with CPP Investments.

READ MORE: Mi’kmaq band finds buyer for portion of lobster catch after alleged blacklisting

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fishingIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says
Next story
Trout Lake mining company acquiring dormant molybdenum facility

Just Posted

The Revelstoke RCMP arrested an alleged car thief yesterday, Nov. 9, after the suspect ditched the car at Giant Cedars Boardwalk and fled into the forest. Air service and a police dog assisted in the capture.(Black Press file photo)
Air service, police dog assist Revelstoke RCMP with arrest of alleged car thief

The car was stolen in Falkland

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Community Connections now own the building at 416 2nd Street West. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke food bank open for evening pick up once a week starting Nov. 18

On Wednesdays the foodbank hours will be from 5-6 p.m.

Thomas Gardiner, Gary Moore and John Gardiner at Taranis’ work base on Great Northern Mountain near Trout Lake in August 2018. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Trout Lake mining company acquiring dormant molybdenum facility

Taranis runs one exploration and mining operation and is looking to expand

Tyler Maki was once again the master of ceremonies for the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards. The ceremony was done virtually this year. (Screenshot)
Revelstoke Business Excellence Award winners announced in virtual ceremony

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is celebrating their 125th anniversary

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Its shaping up to be a record ski season at Big White (Photo courtesy of Big White Ski Resort)
Big White Ski Resort receives 17 cm of snow in 12 hours

Opening day for the resort is set for Nov. 26

City of Vernon financial services director Debra Law (left) accepts the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020 budget from Mayor Victor Cumming. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon sets sights on one per cent tax increase

2021 budget calls for raise amounting to $69 for average home

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.

British Columbians will have to find safer ways to gather and celebrate if they want to avoid shutdown

File photo
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway now open in both directions east of Salmon Arm

Crews have cleared Trans-Canada Highway near Canoe

North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

SD23 has issued seven school exposure announcements in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read