A photo from the Young Agrarian’s Okanagan Winter Mixer in 2017. (Sara Dent photo via Facebook)

Networking opportunity for farmers coming up in Rossland

The Young Agrarians are extending the invitation

An network intent on connecting new and young farmers is hosting a two-day mixer in Rossland Oct. 25-26.

The organizers want to ensure the invite reaches farmers in the Revelstoke area.

A part of this year’s Basin Food Summit, the Columbia Basin Mixer will be two full days bursting with information, networking and phenomenal food.

Topics and presenters were selected based on feedback from farmers in the region. Participants will be inspired, sharpen their farm and business skills, and build connections with other new farmers. Workshops themes include soil productivity and health, business and financial management, social media, climate adaptation in agriculture, innovative applications for tech on small farms and more.

READ MORE: New farmer joins the Revelstoke market scene

“Come winter, I always look forward to the Young Agrarians’ Mixer,” said Robin Hunt, of Big Rock Ranch, in a news release. “After a busy season I find they’re a great way to reconnect with other farmers, and to feel re-inspired about farming. They are very informative, fun, and a great way to keep up to date on farming education during the off season.”

Young Agrarians is a Canada-wide network the shares online resources through their blog, facilitates community building through on-going education events including farm tours, social events, land links and workshops, coordinates mentorships and provides land access supports in B.C.

The event is taking place at Red Mountain Resort and will feature several locally sourced meals.

The network defines a young agrarian as a new entrant into the agricultural sector, generally ranging from 20-40 years old.

Tickets for the event are available on eventbrite.ca

READ MORE: Kootenay Columbia candidates talk local food production

 

