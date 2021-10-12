Deville Coffee is set to open on Oct. 14 at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street, which formerly housed Starbucks Coffee. (Contributed)

Deville Coffee is set to open on Oct. 14 at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street, which formerly housed Starbucks Coffee. (Contributed)

New café steps into former Starbucks location in downtown Kelowna

On opening day, all of the café’s sales will be donated to Mamas for Mamas

A new café is opening in downtown Kelowna, and the owner is inviting the community to meet the gang.

Deville Coffee is opening its first location in B.C., with four other locations in the works across the province, including one in downtown Vancouver. The café replaces Starbucks on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street in a heritage building, which originally housed the city’s first drugstore in 1901.

Deville Coffee is a locally owned chain, with Kelowna resident Jenna Kopperson heading the downtown location.

“We are super excited to bring Deville Coffee to Kelowna,” she said.

“The café looks amazing, and we can’t wait to meet our customers and fellow businesses in the neighbourhood.”

To celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 14, all beverages will be by donation, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Kelowna-based non-profit Mamas for Mamas, which helps vulnerable families who may be experiencing poverty-related issues.

“We are so pleased to support Mamas for Mamas at the grand opening, and we appreciate the community’s support,” she said.

“We invite everyone to come visit us that day, say hello, check out the café, and support a wonderful cause.”

Deville Coffee was founded by Paul Brassard and Mark Nolan in 2008. Other locations are in Alberta.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan hosting bottle drive for Lake Country homes project

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinesscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Venture fund aims to unleash the power of female capital in the agri-tech space

Just Posted

Moss Street house fire scene on Sept. 9. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
A review of fires in Revelstoke this summer

Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall season. (Veronika Andrews/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall

Valerie Speer and Tina Lindegaard at the gallery before the exhibition. Jennifer Hedge was unable to attend the opening of the exhibit. (Contributed)
A coming together of landscapes: Three long-time friends showing their work at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Wild turkeys can be problematic says WildSafeBC. Jill Hayward photographer (bobjillh@gmail.com)
QUIZ: A celebration of turkey