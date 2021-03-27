New garden store sets root in Revelstoke

When Ryan Handley’s youngest kid went to Kindergarten this fall, it was time for the stay at home dad to get a job.

While Revelstoke lacks a music or sports store for hockey equipment, Handley decided to start a garden supply centre as COVID-19 has spurred green thumbs.

READ MORE: VOTE for the best garden in Revelstoke

He has been an avid gardener for decades.

“I love eating my own vegetables. It’s really rewarding to watch them grow,” he said.

Handley opened Rooted in Nature this February. As spring begins, the store will soon have house plants and seedlings.

“People are uber pumped to not have to drive out of town for supplies,” said Handley.

The store is located at 899 Sandstone Rd in the Big Eddy. Operating hours are Tuesday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

BusinessHome & Garden