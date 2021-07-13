New Japanese food truck hits the streets of Revelstoke

Twilight Bite out front South Side Market on opening day, July, 9 2021. (Tim van der Krogt- Revelstoke Review) Yu Sasaki cooking inside Twilight Bite. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review) Twilight Bite’s menu. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review) Okonomiyaki. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)

Far East Bistro has teamed up with Kawakubo to launch new food truck called Twilight Bite.

The food truck officially hit the streets Friday (July 9), opening it’s windows too the public for the first time in front Southside market.

The menu was developed together by Yu Sasaki, of Far East Bistro and restaurant owner Shinji Kawakubo, with an emphasis on seafood. The menu sets out to create a “casual quick bight dining experience”.

After the COVID-19 pandemic the two noticed that take away food was becoming more popular. Far East Bistro experienced a busy summer in 2020 and the two decided to team up.

“We where heading in similar directions,” said Sasaki. “I wanted to open a restaurant in town but after COVID, I changed my mind. Kawakubo wanted to start a food truck but didn’t know where to start, so we said ‘OK lets make it together, it’ll be the coolest food truck in town’.”

The small menu includes a crispy prawn wrap, a vegan wrap, Shrimp and veggie okonominyaki (savoury cabbage pancakes smothered in toppings), as well as spring roll with sweet and savory options.

The truck is easily recognised by it’s stunning artwork done by local artists Hayley Stewart and Kaz Hayashi. Mt. Begbie is depicted in warm tones sunset tones in a style resembling classic Japanese art.

The food truck is welcoming customers Monday to Saturday at the following locations:

Monday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Grizzly plaza

Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Southside

Sat 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Southside

