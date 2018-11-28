Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

Eight B.C. highways still have no bus service offers

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound as of Nov. 1, 2018. (Black Press files)

The B.C. transportation ministry is calling for bids for the eight sections of B.C. highway that haven’t had a replacement since Greyhound bus lines pulled the plug on Western Canada service at the end of October.

B.C. routes that still don’t have a carrier are Cache Creek to Kamloops, Kamloops to Valemount, Valemount to the B.C.-Alberta border, Dawson Creek to the B.C.-Alberta border, Salmo to Creston, Cranbrook to the Alberta border, Fort Nelson to Yukon border, and the Hope-Princeton route.

RELATED: B.C. cities call on province to replace Greyhound

The ministry has issued a request for expressions of interest for the eight routes, open to private companies, non-profit societies, local governments, community agencies and Indigenous communities until Jan. 15. Applicants also have to apply for a licence from the Passenger Transportation Board.

Private operators have picked up most of the routes connecting larger population centres around the province.

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.