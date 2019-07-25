The Greenhorn cannabis retail store will open its doors in the middle of next week on 25 Avenue.

North Okanagan’s second cannabis retail store coming soon

Vernon will have its second cannabis store by the middle of next week

Vernon will have its second cannabis store by the middle of next week.

Aftaab Dhillon, owner of the The Longhorn Pub and Liquor Store, will soon open the Greenhorn cannabis store next to the pub on 25th Avenue.

The product is on its way, provincial approval is in and the store’s cannabis business licence from the City of Vernon has been issued without a hitch.

“The City of Vernon has been very helpful to the Greenhorn in getting our licenses and our approval,” said Dhillon.

Cannabis legalization has created a business landscape that is still relatively untested, but Dhillon says his experience in the liquor industry will serve his latest venture well.

“We’ve been in this industry for the past 17 years,” he said Wednesday. “We own liquor stores here in Vernon, Kamloops and Alberta.”

Once the Greenhorn’s doors are opened, the priority will be running it securely, safely and within the guidelines.

“One reason why I’m super excited about this is it stops marijuana being sold to minors,” said Dhillon.

“Anybody that comes to our shop needs to be 19 and needs to bring their ID.”

The Greenhorn has hired 13 employees so far and expects to hire more.

