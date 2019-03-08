Armstrong’s Frosted Tier Cakes owner Mel Williams won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural BC Wedding Awards. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan city’s Frosted Tier takes the cake in provincial awards

Frosted Tier Cakes won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural event

Finding out that you’ve been nominated for a provincial award is one thing. Finding out that you’ve won is another.

Armstrong’s Frosted Tier Cakes took home the Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural British Columbia Wedding Awards 2019. The business also won the same title in the Okanagan/Boundary region.

“This week just keeps getting better and better. Congratulations Frosted Tier Cakes on not only being recognized as Cake Designer of the Year Okanagan/Boundary, but also the overall BC Cake Designer of the Year,” the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre said after Frosted Tier Cakes’ victory at the March 6 event at The Executive Vancouver Airport Hotel. “Well deserved, Mel. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Owner Mel Williams’ business started when she was asked to make a birthday cake for a friend’s daughter. Since then, Williams has made elaborate cakes out of her home before she opened the shop in June 2017.

Related: Frosted Tier nominated

Related: Enderby florist pick of B.C.’s crop

“It has been slow going but a lot of fun. I learn new techniques, and fun new designs every day,” said Williams. “I work hard every day to make new and fun delicious creations for all my clients new and returning. Everything is handmade from scratch and molded to suit each client’s needs.”

Frosted Tier Cakes is located at 2625, Patterson Ave. Unit No. 3 in Armstrong.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Just Posted

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Bingo night to support Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs

The program aims to improve quality of life through opening doors to the outdoors

Body found in West Kelowna homeless camp

A West Kelowna man has been found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp.

Look for hope in her eyes this International Women’s Day

For the second year the event Hope in Her Eyes is sold out in Kelowna

Jocelyn’s Jottings: International Women’s Day

For the last two years, on International Women’s Day, I attended a… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

Volunteer rebuilt fire lookout avoids demolition

Province to assess Eagle Pass Mountain structure for safety, environmental risk

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Summerland program provides medical details for first responders

Information will help first responders as they deal with medical emergencies

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Most Read