PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates business excellence

Tyler Maki was the master of ceremonies for the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

There was several tables full of silent auction items. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Mayor Gary Sulz addressed the crowd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Karen Ball, manager at RBC, presented the Employee of the Year award. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Karen Ball, manager at RBC, presented Christy Mele, of Selkirk Dental, with the Employee of the Year award, which was sponsored by RBC. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Karen Ball, manager at RBC, presented Christy Mele, of Selkirk Dental, with the Employee of the Year award, which was sponsored by RBC. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Cody Younker, city councillor, presented the Tourism and Attractions Excellence award, sponsored by Community Economic Development, City of Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Kate Borucz, executive director of the North Columbia Environmental Society, accepted the Tourism and Attractions Excellence award for the Track Street Garlic Festival. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

David Lafreniere presented an award. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Brydon Roe, Anne Murphy and Graham Harper, of Shade Sails Canada, accepted the award for Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence, sponsored by Columbia Towing and presented by Tracy Buckley, president of the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The team from Universal Footwear won the Retail and Service Excellence award, sponsored by Save on Foods. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Lucie Robidoux, owner of The Popcycle, was recognized with the Youth Employer award, sponsored by TD Bank. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Angus Woodman presented the award for Best New or Renovated Building Design award, sponsored by Downie Timber. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Greg Hill, owner of Tree Construction, accepts the award for Best New or Renovated Building Design award for the Tantrum building, from Angus Woodman of Downie Timber. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Anthony Cassell accepted the award for Entrepreneurial Excellence on behalf of Dustin Roskam of Peak Axe Throwing. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Jamie Hobgood presents Anthony Cassell of Peak Axe Throwing with the Entrepreneurial Excellence award, sponsored by RCU. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Kevin Dorrius of Community Futures presented an award. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Tracy Buckley, or the Chamber of Commerce, presented Melissa Hemphill, of the Local Food Initiative, with the award for Community Support Excellence, sponsored by the Columbia Basin Trust. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Diane Bull, of Style Trend Clothiers won the award for Business Person of the Year, sponsored by BDO Canada LLP. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Clark Traverse presented the Business Person of the Year Award to Diane Bull. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Southside Market was recognized as Business of the Year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The South Side Market Team celebrated their Business of the Year win, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)