Construction is underway on two new drive-thru restaurants in Vernon: Triple O’s and Popeyes on 27th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Construction is underway on two new drive-thru restaurants in Vernon: Triple O’s and Popeyes on 27th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Popeyes confirmed amid Vernon building boom

New restaurant one of two drive-thrus under construction. Record number of building applications processed.

Building activity has seen a steep upswing around town, with Vernon processing nearly 1,000 applications so far this year.

“Overall, 975 applications have been processed this year — the highest level of the past five years,” economic development and tourism manager John Perrott said in a report to city council.

The total number of permits year to date is 310, just off of record highs of 327 in 2017 and 324 in 2018. But the value of construction, $121 million, is the highest in the past five years.

Among the buildings under construction are two new restaurants and a car wash at 27th Street and 37th Avenue.

Triple O’s and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are confirmed for the site.

The two restaurants will share one building and include two drive-thrus.

“We will be excited to see that open later on,” Perrott said.

There is also an $11-million expansion at Okanagan Spring, which is expected to be completed by spring in order to meet summer beer demand.

“The third quarter of 2021 was a very busy and robust quarter with 113 applications and permit values exceeding $48 million,” Perrott’s report reads. “This significant increase is attributable to an increase in single-family dwelling permits, multi-family permits and new institutional construction (second phase of My Place, a BC Housing project).”

Real estate activity boomed in August with 191 transactions, driven by residential sales.

Despite all the new activity, some long-standing buildings are also expanding.

READ MORE: Triple Os, storage and more builds coming to Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon considers random ballots for 2022 election

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentHousing startsOkanaganRestaurants

Previous story
Parents are gifting increasingly large sums of money for kids’ down payments: CIBC

Just Posted

Kaisa Lindfor’s How to Feel Full, which is currently showing at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, received funds from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance for the project. (Photo via Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre Facebook)
Four Revelstoke projects funded by Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance

Around 30 members of the public demonstrated by the side of Highway 97 Tuesday, including Mart Blazina, to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers saying no to mandatory vaccines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

A skier at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort terrain park. (File photo)
Getting some air: Terrain park at Revelstoke Mountain Resort returns after hiatus

Rob Morrison, Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, has been sworn in for a second parliamentary term, and was joined by Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.
Morrison sworn in as federal government prepares for fall session