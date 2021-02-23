Popular Vernon curbside pickup stalls extended

Popular 10-minute stalls to help businesses during COVID

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)

A popular pickup option for those ordering from downtown shops is being extended until May 31.

The 10-minute curbside pickup parking stalls were implemented in December in response to downtown businesses struggling through COVID-19.

Transforming 12 parking spots along 30th Avenue to loading zones, the initiative allowed customers to easily access a parking spot in order to quickly pick up pre-ordered purchases from area shops and restaurants.

Two additional locations were added on 31st and 28th avenues.

The program was a three-month pilot and following the success, it is being extended.

“Feedback from downtown businesses has been overwhelmingly positive and the Downtown Vernon Association has respectfully requested that the loading zones remain in place for another three months,” Vernon’s active transportation coordinator Angela Broadbent said.

The city originally approved to spend up to $4,000 on signs, but they were made in-house at no cost, apart from staff time. With no cost to continue the program, businesses will continue to benefit from it until at least late spring.

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon curbside pickup parking now in drive

READ MORE: Vernon washroom hours cut following $42K in vandalism

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans
Next story
Vernon lobbies to bring artisans back to farmers’ markets

Just Posted

Tim Palmer was sworn in as the new Revelstoke City Councillor today, Feb. 23, 2021, in council chambers with the mayor and CAO for the city present. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Palmer sworn in as new Revelstoke City Councillor

Palmer won the most votes in the Feb. 13 byelection

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Meya Musseau and Abby Maloney both in Grade 6 at Arrow Heights Elementary are pointing to the felted creations they made as part of the Wildland Wonders project the showed at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre in 2018. (File photo/Revelstoke Review)
Columbia Basin Trust funding upgrades to Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Funds are coming from the trust’s energy sustainability program

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Revelstoke Peer Support is hosting virtual peer support meetings every week. (Unsplash)
Healing in community: Peer support group expanding in Revelstoke

The virtual meetings are held once a week

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP offers apology to Kelowna Pride Society for ‘misstep’

The apology comes following the launch of the Kelowna Safe Place Program

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A small claims decision regarding the actions of a boat owner whose boat was moored at Captain’s Cove marina during a fire on July 27, 2020, favoured the boat owner. (David Konynenbelt photo)
Boat owner victorious in claim centered around Shuswap marina fire

Small claims decision stated Captain’s Cove marina near Canoe did not provide evidence of allegations

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Most Read