Resort asks for support on proposed temporary workforce housing

A map of the proposed location for the temporary workforce camp in Johnson Heights that is subject to a Temporary Use Permit from the city. (City of Revelstoke)

Temporary workforce housing is critical to continued development at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, said Peter Nielsen, vice-president of operations for the resort.

Earlier this month the city’s Advisory Planning Commission heard an application for a temporary use permit for a project that would see mobile camp buildings in Johnson Heights to house construction workers for upcoming projects at the resort.

“To avoid further strain on the Revelstoke rental market, we are looking to construct temporary workforce housing in an area appropriately zoned for this infrastructure,” Nielsen said, in a letter addressed to the mayor, council and the residents of Revelstoke.

Upcoming development at the resort includes roads, trails and a water reservoir, along with new hotels, an 18-hole championship golf course and staff accommodation.

Nielsen added that the resort is planning to submit a development proposal to the city next week to kick off the process of creating permanent staff housing at the resort.

He stressed that the resort is committed to executing the proposed temporary workforce housing project in the best way possible.

The proposed site in Johnson Heights is zoned for commercial/industrial use, is flat, mostly cleared, provides adequate tree stands for screening and offers easy access to utilities. Nielsen added that there are no residential neighbours within 100 metres of the property and that the site is not viewable from any private properties.

“We also explored options to build temporary workforce housing on resort-owned lands, but the proposed build sites were not deemed feasible due to service constraints, topographic issues, or conflicted with the permanent build sites,” he said.

The temporary use permit application was presented to the city’s Advisory Planning Commission on Oct. 16. The application will be presented to city council at their meeting on Oct. 27.

