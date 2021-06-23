Resort golf course on track for 2024 tee times

Renderings of the possible Cabot hotel and residences. (Contributed) A rendering of Cabot Pacific, the golf course that will be constructed at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Contributed) A rendering of the first staff-housing apartment building at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Contributed)

Of the almost $10 million in infrastructure projects that Revelstoke Mountain Resort has planned in the next three years, the first to be completed is the water reservoir.

In a virtual presentation on June 22, Dave Brownlie, president of Revelstoke Mountain Resort, updated city council on the resort’s plans.

He said they hope to have the 2.3 mega litre water reservoir completed before next winter.

Also on the development list is staff accommodation, the heli-hotel and golf course which will include a hotel and private homes.

It’s likely, given the more simplistic design, staff accommodation with 90 rooms to house approximately 180 employees will be the second project to be completed, Brownlie said.

READ MORE: Golf course at resort to be developed by Cabot

Brownlie anticipates the project will take up to two years to build, whereas the golf course won’t be ready until 2024 and the heli-hotel, which is currently under construction, will be completed at a similar time.

Construction on the golf course was originally slated to begin this summer, however, the new plan is to clear the land this year to get a late-spring start on construction in 2022. In 2023, the grass will be allowed to grow in order to be ready for 2024, said Ben Cowen-Dewar, founder of Cabot.

At the moment they are waiting on final approvals from the province.

“We are really at the one yard line,” he said.

Construction of the heli-hotel is also behind schedule due to construction material constraints caused by the pandemic.

Upgrades to Camozzi Rd. and a major contribution of the new roundabout on Nichol Rd. are also part of immediate plans for the resort.

GolfRevelstoke