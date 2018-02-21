Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

A sniper action photo taken on Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipecoaster where the Revelstoke based startup will be bringing RFID technology to 360 degree cameras this summer. (Sniper Action Photo/Facebook)

A Revelstoke-based startup is bringing smart chip technology to 360 degree cameras.

Patrons of Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s two-year old mountain coaster will be the first to get to see some of it when they install an automated video system there this summer.

Related: The pipe coaster opens are Revelstoke Mountain Resort for second season

The company was born after Dave Grimsdell spent 10 years riding mountain bikes in Whistler and realized he didn’t have a single photo to show for it. That inspired him to think about developing an automated photography system that could capture him enjoying the activities he loved. He later met Ryan Johnson while there young children played and the company was born.

Related: Sniper Action Photo melds technology into action photography business

Today, Sniper Action Photo operates 30 installations across Canada, the United States, Central America and the Caribbean. They provide high resolution automated photo systems for adventure parks, mountain bike operations, sightseeing chairlifts in Central America, ziplines and other kinds of outdoor activities.

Sniper Action Photo is currently going through the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology’s (KAST) Venture Acceleration Program.

For more information see, sniperphoto.com

Building a business? Get there faster!

KAST proudly launched our Venture Acceleration Program this week. VAP!http://t.co/o7FITNTkXh — Kootenay Sci & Tech (@KASTInnovation) August 1, 2013

@Jnsherman

jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.