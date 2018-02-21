Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

A Revelstoke-based startup is bringing smart chip technology to 360 degree cameras.
Built in Revelstoke & rapid global expansion: Sniper Action Photo produce #RFID automatic camera systems and world-class solutions for #Zipline #Photography, Challenge Courses, #Adventure Parks, Mountain Coasters, Sightseeing Chairlifts, #Selfie Stations 🚀https://t.co/7pkGvaAAyh pic.twitter.com/3fneqlJS7z
— Startup Revelstoke (@StartupRevy) February 8, 2018
Patrons of Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s two-year old mountain coaster will be the first to get to see some of it when they install an automated video system there this summer.
The company was born after Dave Grimsdell spent 10 years riding mountain bikes in Whistler and realized he didn’t have a single photo to show for it. That inspired him to think about developing an automated photography system that could capture him enjoying the activities he loved. He later met Ryan Johnson while there young children played and the company was born.
Today, Sniper Action Photo operates 30 installations across Canada, the United States, Central America and the Caribbean. They provide high resolution automated photo systems for adventure parks, mountain bike operations, sightseeing chairlifts in Central America, ziplines and other kinds of outdoor activities.
Sniper Action Photo is currently going through the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology’s (KAST) Venture Acceleration Program.
For more information see, sniperphoto.com
KAST proudly launched our Venture Acceleration Program this week. VAP!http://t.co/o7FITNTkXh
— Kootenay Sci & Tech (@KASTInnovation) August 1, 2013
