Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce gets money to hire more pandemic staff

The agency plans to hire business outreach contractor and pandemic response project support worker

Staff at the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce recently got funding to hire more staff during the pandemic.

The Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC) announced the recipients of the Rural Business and Community Recovery (RBCR) Program. Our local chamber received $63,500 to hire two part-time recovery advisors for one year.

The positions offer support for businesses during COVID-19, helping them apply for financial assistance and create COVID-19 safety plans at no charge.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business