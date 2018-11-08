Green bags are fabric flower pots and because the fabric is breathable, UV protected, and drains properly, it provides the ideal growing conditions (Submitted)

Revelstoke company turns waste into flowerpots

Shade Sails Canada says it’s trying to reduce its environmental impact

A local business is trying to become waste free and more profitable at the same time.

Shade Sails Canada is one of the only companies in Canada that make shade sails. A shade sail is a device that creates outdoor shade based on the design of a ship’s sail. A plastic woven fabric is tensioned between several anchor points and the structure can be installed permanently in public places such as parks and playgrounds or even in someone’s backyard. Shade sails are particularly popular in sunny countries, such as Australia.

Shade Sails Canada is one of the only companies in Canada that make shade sails. A shade sail is a device that creates outdoor shade based on the design of a ship’s sail (Submitted)

“It’s an alternative to an umbrella. You can leave it up in the wind and rain. It won’t go anywhere,” says Paul Wilanowski, design and customer support from Shade Sails Canada. The company has made shade sails for the City of Toronto, Vancouver, and they just finished a project for the Victoria Airport.

However, making shade sails also produces a lot of waste as the sail is cut from one continual fabric roll and discarded patches cannot be resewn together.

“I’ve been working hard on how to recycle this material instead of sending it to the landfill,” says Anne Murphy, one of the owners of Shade Sails Canada. Murphy is a sewer by trade and it was sewing that put her through university.

Murphy says the company would send at least ten large commercial bins to the landfill every year.

“To bring to the landfill, it’s a lot of fabric. And it’s beautiful fabric, so it’s a real shame. It’s also expensive.”

The fabric costs roughly $5 per square foot.

So the company began to brainstorm ways to best use the leftovers. The result are grow bags.

Sewing the left over fabric into a bag (Submitted)

“What I discovered and it was a complete fluke. I had a bunch of girls over for wine and someone brought me a plant. I’m not a gardener. Not at all. But I didn’t like the pot that it came in. So the next day at work I made a cute little pot from our waste. And the plant grew like crazy,” says Murphy.

Murphy realised grow bags could be an effective way to get rid of the extra fabric and make a profit.

Grow bags are fabric flower pots and because the fabric is breathable, UV protected, and drains properly, it provides the ideal growing conditions says Murphy. They are well suited for tomatoes, flowers and even cannabis. The pots are made to last 25 years and some models have Velcro straps that make transplanting easy and will not damage the plant’s root.

The bags are for sale on the company’s new website: https://www.greenbagcompany.ca/

Shade Sails Canada says this product is the first of its kind.

“We go to conventions and no-one knows what to do with the left over fabric,” says Murphy.

The company says it’s important to lower one’s ecological footprint.

“I think for everyone here and for most people in Revelstoke, finding a way to be responsible and not produce waste and care for the environment is really important and high up on everyone’s list,” says Wilanowski.

READ MORE: BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend
Next story
Pay, bonuses for ICBC executives being reduced, David Eby says

Just Posted

Revelstoke company turns waste into flowerpots

Shade Sails Canada says it’s trying to reduce its environmental impact

Revelstoke Elementary School students fire chief for a day

Three elementary school students, who designed winning “Look, Listen, Learn” posters were… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust grants available for recreation opportunities

Whether biking to work, hiking peaks or walking pets, Columbia Basin residents… Continue reading

UPDATE: Date set for Sagmoen bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

National Senior Safety Week: Common scams and critical thinking

Technology offers many benefits and advantages, but sadly some users have nefarious… Continue reading

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

Pay, bonuses for ICBC executives being reduced, David Eby says

Positions reviewed as management contracts expire

Rotating postal strike hits the Okanagan

Pickets went up in Vernon, Penticton and Summerland as part of the rotating postal service strike

Most Read