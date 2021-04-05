Bad Tattoo Brewing's ‘Quarantine Calendar’ is a way to countdown the lockdown with a beer a day for every day of the new health order restrictions banning indoor dining. (Facebook)

South Okanagan brewery finds a way to cure those lockdown blues

Bad Tattoo Brewing created the ‘Quarantine Calendar,’ a beer for every day of dining restrictions

Bad Tattoo Brewing has come up with a fun way to cure those quarantine blues.

The creatives at the popular brewhouse on Winnipeg Street have made a ‘Quarantine Calendar’ — a way to countdown the lockdown with a beer a day for each day of the new health orders.

“One beer a day, or two, to keep the blues away,” says Bad Tattoo owner Lee Argur. “We’ll be drinking these until the end of lockdown. Want to join us? Make the most of the second annual quarantine.”

The quarantine calendar is a 24-pack variety featuring 18 different beers (all their current products, including the new cocktail series) for $79.99.

Argur said they are trying to find some fun out of the hardship and restrictions restaurants, pubs and breweries have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now entered its third wave.

On March 29, with no notice, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry put all indoor dining on pause until April 19, catching restaurants across B.C. off guard. Some Penticton restaurants don’t have large enough patios to make their margins, while others try their best to survive on take-out orders.

Penticton Chamber of Commerce started a new ‘Dine Out and Give Back’ campaign until April 18, where people can support local restaurants by posting a picture of their favourite local patio or you enjoying your take out on your patio. Remember to leave a Google review, too and be entered to win prizes from the Chamber.

Several local restaurants and pubs are participating, including Bad Tattoo.

To see the full list of participating eateries, click here.

READ MORE: Gift certificates to Penticton eateries hid all over town

READ MORE: Penticton man launches volunteer delivery drivers

READ ALSO: Bad Tattoo expands into Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Don’t punish everyone because of Whistler and Big White:’ New rules frustrate Shuswap restaurateurs
Next story
Investment Canada approves Great Canadian Gaming’s purchase by U.S. fund

Just Posted

Lynn Gagnon. Stoked Dogs. Figuring out Fido. (Contributed)
Figuring out Fido: Pandemic puppies, what you need to know

Dog training tips from Stoked Dogs trainer Lynn Gagnon

Kaare Lien, second from left, and John McInnes, to his right, at the Revelstoke CPR Station, preparing to leave for the World Skiing Championships in Zakopane, Poland, in 1962. Lloyd Bennison, from Revelstoke Ski Club is on the left, with Howard McDonald on the right. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 6917)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 1

A look at local history recorded in the local newspaper of the day

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Penticton Fire Department mops up after a fire damaged a net in Kings Park on Saturday, April 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fire burns soccer net in South Okanagan park

Witnesses say they someone there with hanging sheets just before the net caught on fire

Housing is scarce across B.C., and what housing there is isn’t always affordable. (File photo)
EDITORIAL: Housing prices and supply affect our communities

Shortage of affordable housing an issue around B.C.

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

LTC nurse Limin Liu, right, takes a selfie as registered nurse Sasha Vartley, left, vaccinates her with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Experts say these selfies can encourage others to overcome their vaccine hesitancy

Hotel Eldorado in Kelowna. (Eldorado Resort/Facebook)
City of Kelowna sues local hotel over boardwalk access

Gate currently blocks access to a normally publicly accessible walkway along Okanagan Lake

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Thor the brown Boston terrier’s new backpack is filled with discarded masks picked up on daily walk outings around his Vernon neighbourhood by owner Lisa Mazurek. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
North Okanagan terrier, master cleaning up discarded masks

Thor, a Boston terrier, has poop bags with masks filled into backpack during daily walks

Bad Tattoo Brewing's ‘Quarantine Calendar’ is a way to countdown the lockdown with a beer a day for every day of the new health order restrictions banning indoor dining. (Facebook)
South Okanagan brewery finds a way to cure those lockdown blues

Bad Tattoo Brewing created the ‘Quarantine Calendar,’ a beer for every day of dining restrictions

Kelowna International Airport. (Capital News file)
Another Kelowna flight noted as having COVID-19 on board

BCCDC adds April 1 Kelowna to Vancouver flight to exposure list

Nicholas Kruger, well known for his comic relief and positive messages on social media, has hid gift cards all over Penticton and is posting their locations throughout the day as a way to help out local eateries. (File photo)
Restaurant gift cards hidden all over Penticton on Easter Sunday

Community advocate Nicholas Kruger partnered with eateries to create the Easter hunt

Most Read