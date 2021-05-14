The future is here: Online grocery store opens in Revelstoke

Nest Grocers plans to sell locally produced items, such as from Wildflight Farm, First Light Farm, BA Sausages and meat from Greenslide Farm. (Photo by Sarah Mickel)

There’s a new place to shop in Revelstoke.

Nest Grocers is an independent grocery store that is entirely online, which is a first for our community.

Across Canada, online shopping has doubled since the start of the pandemic, according to a Statistics Canada report.

“I’m building off of that online momentum,” said Cynthia Gallant, owner.

“Now is the time to try this.”

To buy items, customers order through the store’s website at nestgrocers.ca.

“We’re entirely online, customers can’t come in and cruise aisles,” said Gallant.

This model makes sense, said Gallant because less space is needed as there are no displays and the shop is located in a warehouse.

Gallant describes her business as a regular grocery where customers can get many organic and speciality items, but also conventional products at competitive prices.

The store carries the economic band Compliments and carries items from Jif peanut butter to Dawn dish soap and Trident gum to more specialized foods like walnut chutney and honeycomb.

Gallant said she also plans to sell locally produced items, such as from Wildflight Farm, First Light Farm, BA Sausages and meat from Greenslide Farm.

The store can also order in products specifically for customers, if needed.

Gallant said she has always been interested in grocery stores, particularly when traveling.

“I’m a grocery store junky. I could kill hundreds of hours in Whole Foods.”

Grocery orders can be picked up from the store’s location in the industrial park in Southside. There are also options for home delivery.

