Tolko Industries paid for meals for truck drivers at the CookShack Cravings food truck in Kamloops this week. (Video still)

Tolko pays for truck drivers’ meals in Kamloops

Essential service workers thanked for keeping business going

Truck drivers are being served a hearty thanks for the essential work they do across the country.

A number of drivers were treated to free meals in Kamloops Wednesday, April 15 as a major supplier showed its appreciation.

Tolko Industries paid for $1,500 worth of meals for truck drivers at the CookShack Cravings food truck stop at the Chevron cardlock.

“With the COVID-19 crisis here in Canada, Tolko Industries wants to support our truckers who are a vital asset to us,” said Phil Bean, Heffley Creek division manager. “We don’t have a business without the truckers, plain and simple. If we don’t have our truckers we can’t get our product to market and nor can we operate our business.”

READ MORE: Vernon crash nearly takes out recycling truck driver

READ MORE: ‘It’s frightening:’ B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

softwood lumberTransportationTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Just Posted

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

Revelstoke farmers ramp up production in face of COVID-19

Local athlete Greg Hill starts Revelstoke Growing Community forum

Prevention of Violence Against Women week activities going virtual

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is hosting online events to raise awareness

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Scheer, Conservatives raise concerns about WHO data, relationship with China

Conservatives say Taiwan’s efforts to control COVID-19 are being completely disregarded by the WHO

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

Tolko pays for truck drivers’ meals in Kamloops

Essential service workers thanked for keeping business going

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

North Okanagan taxpayers get a break on interest charges

First quarterly utility bills will not be subject to interest in Coldstream

Driver snuffs out small garbage truck fire in Okanagan

No injuries in minor blaze in District of Coldstream

Business at Princeton-area cannabis store grows during pandemic

While many businesses are closed and others are struggling through the COVID-19… Continue reading

Most Read