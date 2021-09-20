The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC Investment Management Trust invests $120M in reduced carbon investment fund

Assets represent about five per cent of UBC’s endowment

UBC Investment Management Trust Inc. says it is committing $120 million to a Paris Aligned reduced carbon global equity fund, on behalf of the University of British Columbia’s endowment fund.

UBC IMANT seeded the investment on June 30 with assets representing about five per cent of UBC’s endowment.

It says the investment reduces carbon intensity by 70 per cent relative to a cap weighted benchmark.

The move follows $110 million in funding for a sustainable global opportunities strategy in March.

UBC announced plans last year to divest the endowment of fossil fuel investments and a 45 per cent reduction of portfolio carbon emissions within 10 years.

UBC IMANT manages over $5 billion on behalf of the university and related entities, including UBC’s endowment fund, staff pension plan, working capital and other investment portfolios.

—The Canadian Press

Climate changeFinance

Previous story
Salmon Arm chamber survey shows reluctance among membership to enforce vaccine passport

Just Posted

Black bear sighting in Columbia Park, Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Bear Aware)
Bear necessities: How Revelstoke can prepare for an increased number of bear sightings

Jessa Gilber’s Flux is currently on display at the Revelstoke Visual Art Centre. (Contributed)
Artists explore change and movement in latest exhibition at Revelstoke Visual Art Centre

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses for selfies alongside Kootenay-Columbia candidate Wayne Stetski and supporters during a brief campaign stop in Cranbrook on Saturday night. Trevor Crawley photo.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh rallies supporters during campaign stop in Cranbrook

Mackenzie Avenue in the late 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 655)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 16