Figuring out Fido: Pain in dogs

You might be wondering why a column about dog training and behaviour is going to talk about pain.

Pain in dogs is in the wheelhouse of veterinary medicine and I am not trying to step on the toes of our wonderful local veterinarians. However, pain often manifests itself in behavioural changes in our dogs and it’s important for you to know how to spot it, because it is not always obvious.

When I work with a client on a dog that has had a sudden behavioural change with no known trigger, my first question is often “Has your dog been to the vet?” This is because pain and other discomforts caused by injury and illness can often be the source of sudden behavioural change in dogs. It won’t do anyone any good to work with a trainer when the issue is medical.

Sudden behavioural changes are not always the only outcome of pain in dogs. Some dogs will present behavioural changes that are much smaller and often interpreted as “stubborn.”

For example, if a dog has become reluctant to sit or lay down on cue even though they clearly know how to do this skill, they may be reluctant because it has become uncomfortable for them to do that skill.

Some more well-known signs of pain in dogs include: Shaking/trembling, out of context panting, rigid and stiff muscles, rigid movement, aggressive behaviour – especially when touched or handled, crying and yelping, and limping.

Less commonly known signs of pain in dogs include: Excessive licking, restlessness, noise sensitivity, loss of appetite, fear or avoidance of slippery floors, and reluctance to be handled or picked up.

It’s important to be on the lookout for changes in behaviour from your dog which may indicate they are in pain, especially as your dog ages.

Just like people, our dogs can deal with stiffness, pain and arthritis as they age.

Living in pain is not an ideal lifestyle for your dog, but thankfully there are many remedies available.

If you suspect your dog may be in pain, you don’t have to ignore it. Schedule a check-up with your veterinarian to discuss your concerns. For my 12-year-old guy, daily pain medication has led to better sleep at night, finding play again and running around like a much younger dog. I also supplement that medication with physiotherapy and strength and stability training.

There is a lot you can do to help your dog manage pain, the important thing is to make sure you see the signs.

Lynn Gagnon is a certified professional dog trainer for Stoked Dogs. She has a BSoc.Sc., CPDT-KA., and SAPT. BCSPCA Animal Kind Certified Training.

www.stokeddogs.ca

