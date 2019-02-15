Lokman Mustafa, Hussam Alhasan and Mustafa and Ahmed Zaqrit dance with the crowd in a traditional circle dance at the 24th annual Roots and Blues Festival. (File photo)

Syrian refugee responds to racism in Canada

Guest columnist Mustafa Zaqrit

Whenever I write about racism, I must mention the fact that more than 95 per cent of the people I have met and dealt with are super nice.

I would probably have avoided discussing this topic if what I hear is from someone on the street, but when it’s out of a university student’s mouth, I am bringing it up.

To those who don’t know the definition of a “refugee,” please look it up.

I understand we live in a country where we all have the freedom of speech, but the question is: does this freedom extend to include changing facts? Here is one of the facts that I have seen being changed: I received $750 a month from the government for six months as a start. Why do I hear from people that every Syrian refugee is getting $2,000 a month?

Related: City welcomes refugee

Related:Citizens mourn shooting victims

To someone who tells me I am not a Canadian—if Canadian means a person who has citizenship status—in three or four months I will be. But if a Canadian means a person who loves the country and respects its law, I have been Canadian from the first day I landed in 2016. I understand very well my rights and responsibilities.

And no, I am not a terrorist.

It’s your lack of reading that’s the problem if you don’t understand the reasons that forced me to leave Syria. I stood up for what all Canadians believe in. I was out protesting against a dictatorship at the time I lost my mother, brother, uncles, friends and home, and for requesting women rights, better education and a better Syria.

I beg you, if you don’t agree with a political party, don’t throw us under the wheels. We have suffered enough.

Please understand, we came to Canada under the Canadian law and as a result of a decision made by a legally elected person.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Revy Let’s Talk: Why does their love hurt?

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned tomorrow west of Revelstoke on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Syrian refugee responds to racism in Canada

Guest columnist Mustafa Zaqrit

Lower Mainland boy shot with pellet gun

Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

Okanagan firefighters respond to emergency call for own member

Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene

An Okanagan strip club crawls back into the spotlight

This cat has nine lives.

Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000

Valentine’s Day stabbing in Kamloops

A 21-year-old man is facing charges; the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read