100 acts to make Revelstoke better in 1 day

June 2 will see all manner of activities for 100In1Day

The North Columbia Environmental Society is facilitating the nationwide 100In1Day movement, a series of events, gatherings and activities that make the community a better place, all happening on June 2.

Can we do 100 things to change our community for the better in one day?

The North Columbia Environmental Society wants to try!

100In1Day is a growing global movement which aims to change how people collaborate and interact with their cities through 100 innovative, thought-provoking actions that would transform the city in 1 day (June 2nd).

Home owners could open up their yard or fence or garage door to be painted by a local artist, individuals can host a BBQ or block party in their neighbourhood, someone can host a bike ride along the greenbelt–the opportunities for involvement are endless!

So far there are around 60 events planned. Most are free to participate in but some require a suggested donation. A passport of events can be picked up at the farmer’s market the morning of June 2 with a schedule as well as locations of the events.

2018 has seen the largest participation from Canadian cities, with 12 cities being involved (Vancouver, Williams Lake, Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Hamilton, Burlington, Sault Ste. Marie, Revelstoke, London, Peterborough, and London), Revelstoke being the smallest, by far.

The society needs approximately 20 volunteers to help facilitate events. They are also keen to work with people to develop their ideas into one of these interventions.

The North Columbia Environmental Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting conservation, sustainable living, and environmental education.

As part of their mission, they realize that the promotion of environmental awareness is dependent on social intervention.

100in1Day will help connect our small city to a global platform that encourages interaction and community involvement.

They received funding for this project through the Evergreen Foundation (they helped fund all of the involved cities), and through the Revelstoke Community Foundation (RCF).