Southside Market and Save On Food matched his donation, bumping up the total

Jaxon Renyard donates $240 worth of food to the food bank. The donation was accepted by Hannah Whitney and Melissa Hemphill of Community Connections. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

With money earned from his firewood business, 9 year old Jaxon Renyard donated $240 worth of food to the food bank on May 4.

Renyard donates a part of his proceeds and saves some for himself, he hopes to buy a OneWheel.

Southside Market matched Renyard’s donation and Save On Foods donated $100.

Renyard shopped for the groceries himself and he and his mom dropped them off at the food bank.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bank