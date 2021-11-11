A message from Revelstoke’s mayor on Remembrance Day

By Gary Sulz

Mayor of Revelstoke

This year, like last our ability to honour our veterans in large public gatherings is somewhat muted due to the ongoing worldwide health crisis because of COVID-19.

Our ability to honour our veterans, their sacrifices for peace and freedom is still prevalent despite restrictions and honour them we will.

Our duty to those who gave all is to remember and to educate those who of us who never knew conflict and what peace and freedom truly mean.

In addition to remembering and honouring those who fought in both World Wars we also acknowledge those involved in other conflicts such as the Battle of Hong Kong which ended December 31, 1941, and the involvement of Canadian troops in the Korean conflict some 70 years ago, as well as those involved in various recent conflicts and peacekeeping duties throughout the world.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the poppy being adopted as the flower of remembrance.

The use of the poppy was started by a French woman, named Anna Guérin in 1921, who started making cloth poppies when she was inspired by John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields to raise money for veterans and to remember those who had given their lives during the First World War.

READ MORE: B.C. teen writes, records rap to bring Remembrance Day to forefront for youth

She founded a charity to help the children of the people that were displaced or killed during the war.

I am deeply moved and humbled by the annual presentation of the first poppy, signalling the start of the Poppy Campaign. The funds used from the donations collected from the distribution of the poppies goes back to various Legion programs for veterans including medical appliances, family resource services, housing, and care facilities for elderly, disabled or homeless veterans as well as drop-in centres, meals on wheels programs and sponsorship of youth and cadet programs.

Please wear your poppy and show your respect for those who fought so valiantly for our freedom and peace.

This year also marks the War Amps 30th Anniversary of Operation Legacy, which was established in 1991 so that members of the Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program could pay tribute to our veterans and fallen soldiers and honour the war amputees who founded The War Amps and its programs.

This CHAMP program is personally near and dear to my heart as it has assisted my grandson many times over during his young life.

I am grateful that we will live in peace here in this beautiful community surrounded by majestic mountains all because others sacrificed for the betterment of the whole.

Thank you veterans, both living and deceased. Your sacrifice will always be remembered.

READ MORE: Government will hire more staff to address veterans’ backlog, caseloads: minister

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance DayRevelstoke