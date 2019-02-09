Levite Summit. (Photo submitted)

Annual Levite Summit expands reach

The sixth annual Summit, which takes place March 1-2 in Kelowna, is open to all denominations.

Hundreds of artists and creatives gather every spring in Kelowna, to learn about applying their faith together with their particular involvement with music, tech and the arts through the Levite Summit.

This year, after five years of successful events, they’re opening their doors to a new audience of leaders while continuing to serve artists of all kinds. Lead pastors are being invited to this year’s Summit, which is set to take place March 1- 2, in an effort to build relationships between the arts and local churches.

Related: Levite Summit in Kelowna opens to the arts

Related: Arts and leadership conference set to rock Kelowna

“So many of the conversations I’m having with artists, musicians and leaders surrounds the importance of using the arts to communicate stories of faith and God, but sometimes there’s a disconnect between artists and leaders as to how to do that well,” said Jon Buller, Executive Director of the Levite Summit. “We need to figure out how to honour both the culture we are trying to reach, and the culture that we are serving within.”

With over 150 denominations of evangelical churches in Canada, there aren’t many events or training opportunities that welcome people across the board, which is what the Levite Summit aims to do. It is open to all denominations, and is a safe place to come and meet people from different backgrounds.

“I see gifted people of all ages everywhere, and I believe there’s a need for training. Not just in music but also in leading people, speaking and teaching. Pastors are also decision makers. They carry a lot of responsibility, and we recognize that they don’t often get to stop and be cared for. It’s something we do well at the Levite Summit, and we want to offer that to leaders of local churches and volunteers, whether established or just beginning using their gifts,” said Buller.

Keynote presenters include popular author and theologian Darrell Johnson from Regent College in Vancouver, and Bruxy Cavey, a dynamic speaker from Toronto as well as Jennie Lee Riddel, Billboard #1 songwriter (Revelation Song), and Grammy nominated rapper Fresh.i.e (aka Rob Wilson). The Levite Summit is a multi-denominational, multi-generational conference presented by Hear the Music Ministries. HTM is a registered non profit with 20 years experience in producing events across Canada. More information can be found at www.levitesummit.com.

Those interested can attend the whole weekend for only $100, or just Friday or Saturday evening for $20 for advance tickets. The price will increase Thursday, Feb. 14.

Related: Getting to know: Jon Buller

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Levite Summit. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision
Next story
Bee awareness buzzing for 2019

Just Posted

Bee awareness buzzing for 2019

Observation hives have already been installed in 11 school classrooms, one of which is in Revelstoke

Rewriting the topography of mountain tops

Most summits are labelled with the wrong height. One man is trying to fix that and needs help

Annual Levite Summit expands reach

The sixth annual Summit, which takes place March 1-2 in Kelowna, is open to all denominations.

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Celebrating 120 years of Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives is throwing a mystery party

‘I wasn’t expecting so much’: Community steps into help B.C. man living in his truck

In the cold depths of winter, Brian Owen and his dog have been living in his pickup truck in Williams Lake

Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.

Actor-slash-climate-activists’s message to his 18.9 million followers received a mix of fandom and criticism

VIDEO: Dramatic footage of B.C. tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking

Black Press Media reader captures moment tree falls on hydro lines

Annual Levite Summit expands reach

The sixth annual Summit, which takes place March 1-2 in Kelowna, is open to all denominations.

GSAR volunteer injured during cowboy search

Major crimes unit now investigating disappearance of Merritt man

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Alternate route open as Highway 97 remains closed between Peachland and Summerland

Crews continue to see slope movement at the site of the rockslide

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

Most Read