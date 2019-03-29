Aquavan. (Photo contributed)

Aquavan hits the Okanagan

Between March 27 and April 17, Aquavan will be visiting schools and attending various community events throughout the region.

Ocean Wise’s mobile education program, AquaVan, will be heading to the Thompson-Okanagan region during March 27 – April 17.

The Ocean Wise AquaVan delivers hands-on experiential learning with the goal of inspiring students to make positive changes to protect the health of our fragile oceans.

AquaVan features up-close and personal encounters with live marine animals from the Pacific Coast, including sea stars, sea cucumbers, urchins and sea anemones, to name a few. Community members, including youth, will receive hands-on experiential learning with Ocean Wise educators who deliver an award-winning program that highlights ocean issues, including overfishing, ocean pollution and a changing climate.

“Our award-winning AquaVan program supplements the B.C. school curriculum for grades K-12 by satisfying a broad range of prescribed learning outcomes,” said Catriona Wilson, manager of Mobile Programs at Ocean Wise. “We are proud to deliver impactful experiential learning programs that leave a lasting memory with these students.”

In addition to stopping at schools across B.C., the AquaVan will also attend various community events. It will be making a special appearance at the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon on Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The Okanagan Science Centre is exclusively opening its doors to the public on a Sunday for this special visit from AquaVan.

AquaVan will be providing programming in the following communities on this latest tour:

  • March 27: Logan Lake Schools
  • March 28: Savona School
  • March 29: Lloyd George Elementary, Kamloops
  • March 31: Okanagan Science Centre event, Vernon
  • April 2: Highland Park elementary, Armstrong
  • April 3: W.L. Seaton Secondary and Lavington Elementary, Vernon and Lavington
  • April 4 & 5: Davidson Road Elementary, Lake Country
  • April 8: Spring Valley Elementary, Kelowna
  • April 9: Uplands Elementary, Penticton
  • April 10: Trout Creek Elementary, Summerland
  • April 11: Ecole Entre Lacs, Penticton
  • April 12: Giants Head Elementary, Summerland
  • April 15: Dr. Knox Middle School, Kelowna
  • April 16: Outma Squilx’w Cultural School AND Queens Park Elementary, Penticton
  • April 17: Columbia Elementary, Penticton

The Ocean Wise AquaVan creates a learning environment that bridges communities with aquatic life. A sincere thank you goes to AquaVan presenting sponsor, Teck, and major sponsor, London Drugs, for their support of this educational programming.

Just Posted

