Are you a Revelstoke knowledge guro?

Local resident Sarah Newton created a fun quiz to test people’s knowledge on Revelstoke.

The game is hosted on the public website Kahoot. People do not need to download an app, anyone can join the quiz and people can play against each other.

Do you know how many bridges cross the Columbia River in Revelstoke? Or what the previous name of Save-On-Foods? And what is the Big Eddy named after?

If so, prove it.

Here is a link for the 48 question quiz: https://create.kahoot.it/share/merry-christmas-revelstoke/dfc718ec-baef-4bf3-acba-c737a10567e8?fbclid=IwAR2VbVFC3Xe8N7Y__wZJUvEVpHLwy0aipgSzTEyx1Y5IH2jcISoXH5MUn2o.

