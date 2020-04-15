Arrow Heights Elementary holds parade for students at home

Arrow Heights Elementary school staff held a parade for their students April 14. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Even though Revelstoke students are learning from home, teachers still want to say hello.

The Arrow Heights Elementary staff held a parade through Revelstoke on April 14. Staff tapped balloons onto their cars, put signs on windows and paper marched characters emerging out of the roof of their vehicles.

Bikers trailed cans and waved.

Arrow Heights Elementary said they miss their students.

READ MORE: COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

READ MORE: COVID-19: Revelstoke students describe life during pandemic

 

